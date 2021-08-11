Security situation in Edo relatively calm – Obaseki | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Wednesday in Benin, said that the security situation in the state was relatively calm, adding that efforts were ongoing to sustain it.

Obaseki stated this while reviewing the state security situation for the month of July, after a joint security meeting with all heads of various security agencies in the state.

According to him, the reports considered show that the security environment in Edo is relatively calm.

“Quite a lot of activities had been undertaken to make sure that incessant kidnappings and armed robberies on Benin-Auchi road are handled and brought under control.

“For the month of June, we’ve seen a considerable reduction in incidents of kidnapping in that axis; we’ve seen a few more cases in Uromi-Agbor axis and that is being worked on.

“Another issue that was considered was a report on drugs abuse by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“We are working with NDLEA, members of the society, civil society…