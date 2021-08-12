Argentines celebrate ‘new stage’ in Messi’s career ahead of PSG move | The Guardian Nigeria News

Argentines reacted with joy and pride as their national idol Lionel Messi arrived in France on Tuesday ahead of his expected move to Paris Saint-Germain following two decades at Barcelona.

The South American country maybe 11,000 kilometres from Paris but Argentines were glued to their screens following the latest developments of the world’s most famous No.10.

“Messi and the day of the 10: he’s arrived and revolutionised Paris!” said sports newspaper Ole, referring to the day of the month and Messi’s shirt number.

While Barcelona fans may be crying at the loss of their star and PSG diehards rejoicing, Argentines viewed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s move positively.

“He’s come to the end of the cycle at Barcelona and it’s good to broaden your horizons,” Jose Iturria, a 60-year-old health worker in Buenos Aires, told AFP.

“The truth is he deserves the best because he’s the best player in the world.”

Messi is joining other stars in Paris such as France forward Kylian Mbappe,…