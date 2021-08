Prof Bill Russell, an Economist and Associate Dean for International in the School of Business, at the University of Dundee, Scotland UK, shares his view of business education and explains why starting your education in January 2022 might be the right thing to do.

The post Choose a top 20 UK University in 2022 for your Business education (Guardian Rankings 2021/22) appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper