



Disgraced former K-pop star Seungri was convicted of arranging prostitution and other charges stemming from a sex and drugs scandal and jailed for three years on Thursday by a military court, officials said. The 30-year-old singer from popular boyband Big Bang, who retired from showbusiness as the scandal mounted and later enlisted in the military, […]

The post Ex K-Pop Star Seungri Jailed For 3 Years For Arranging Prostitution appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper