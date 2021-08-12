More youths take to gambling, cybercrime to escape exclusion — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• One in every six unemployed youths globally are Nigerians, data suggest

• Chances of survival are slim, youth influencers insist

• Dare: Youth innovation catalyst for development

• Five corporate entities unveil coalition to boost employability

• Empower youths to participate in the electoral process, leadership mentoring

As the country joins the rest of the world to observe International Youth Day today, an increasing number of Nigerian youths continue to face economic uncertainty and social exclusion, forcing the majority of them into gambling and crimes, while the rest languish in penury and deprivation.

Whereas the number of youths entering the labour market yearly, earlier estimated at 1.8 million, has continued to increase, the economy’s job-creating capacity is on the decline, economists have suggested.

This is coming a day after Nigeria was ranked 161st out of 181 countries on the 2020 global youth development index, which measures the status of…