Mpape: FCTA demolish worship centre, shops build on road corridors | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday demolished worship centres, shops, shanties and other illegal structures built on road corridors at the densely populated Mpape Community in Abuja.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Chairman, FCTA Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation, who led the operation alongside security agencies, said that the exercise would last for the next three weeks.

He said that most of the affected worship centres extended their buildings and fence to the road shoulders.

Attah explained that the exercise was part of efforts of the FCTA to rid the nation’s capital of environmental nuisance and to curb criminality in the terriory.

He vowed that the administration would leave no stone unturned in the course of the exercise.

“The major illegalities identified here are worship centres, business shops, shanties, and other illegal structures built on road corridors which makes Mpape community look very offensive due to nuisance.

” The demolition of…