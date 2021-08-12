Super Eagles drop seven spots in latest FIFA world ranking





Nigeria’s Super Eagles are now ranked 34th in the FIFA world ranking. The latest FIFA world ranking, which saw the Super Eagles drop seven places, was released on Thursday and published on the football body’s official website. Following their slide, the Eagles are now ranked number five in Africa. Senegal remain Africa’s top team and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper