Twitter agrees to open office in Nigeria

Nigeria’s minister for information Lai Mohammed Wednesday said social media giant Twitter has agreed to open an office in the country, months after it opened its first African office in Ghana.

“I know that one of the conditions that we set was that Twitter, in line with Nigeria’s Companies and Allied Matters Act, should establish presence in Nigeria with registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission,” the minister said on Wednesday.

“And we think it is only thing, that if you want to do business in Nigeria, you must register first as a Nigerian company and of course, you must have an address.”

The Nigerian office is not expected to be operational until 2022 and may be headed by a staff of management cadre that will serve as the country representative.

Opening the office was one of the conditions Nigeria gave Twitter before its operations can resume in the country,…