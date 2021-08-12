United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Implements Workforce Development Program in Kenya with Oracle | The Guardian Nigeria News

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 12, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Oracle today announced that the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, in Kenya has finalised a workforce development program for young refugees in Kenya, in collaboration with Oracle University.

The UNHCR delivers professional learning courses on Oracle Cloud technologies to refugees with a core background in information technology. The participants also earn a course complete certification from Oracle University, helping them join Africa’s fast growing ICT industry.

Kenya is the second-largest hosting country of refugees and asylum seekers in Africa behind Ethiopia. According to UNHCR , Kenya’s population of refugees and asylum seekers is at 519,989 in Kakuma, Dadaab and urban areas as of 31 May 2021.

“IT skills training is repeatedly mentioned as a priority by refugees for a better future. UNHCR is committed to exploring innovative ways to ensure that refugees can improve their well-being and dignity through…