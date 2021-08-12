What does Messi arrival mean for Mbappe’s future at PSG? | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lionel Messi has been reunited with his old Barcelona team-mate Neymar in an all-star attack at Paris Saint-Germain, but the question now is whether the arrival of the Argentinian superstar could actually push Kylian Mbappe out of the French giants.

PSG’s plan is to have the three forwards playing together in an all-star attack that they hope can finally win them the Champions League, yet Mbappe’s long-term future remains a source of doubt.

Messi has just penned a two-year contract worth a reported 35 million euros ($41 million) a year with the option of a third season.

In May, Neymar, who is 29, extended his deal with the club to 2025.

Mbappe, in contrast, is out of contract at the end of this season and is a long-time target for Real Madrid.

“Mbappe is possible,” said the headline on the front of Madrid-based sports daily AS on Tuesday.

“The arrival of Messi at PSG pushes Mbappe aside and paves the way for his arrival in Madrid.”

Mbappe has refused to rush into a decision…