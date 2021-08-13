Africa CDC justifies the choice of J&J vaccine for the continent | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Africa Center for Disease Control (AfricaCDC) has explained that the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine was chosen for the continent because ‘it is a single shot vaccine, with a long shelf-life and partly manufactured on the African continent’.

“First of all, as a single-shot vaccine, it is easier and cheaper to administer; second, the vaccine has a long shelf-life and favourable storage conditions.

Last, but not least, the vaccine is partly manufactured on the African continent, with fill-finish activities taking place in South Africa”, according to Africa CDC Representative, Dr Amadou Cheick Tidiane CISSÉ.

He told News…