Africa CDC justifies the choice of J&J vaccine for the continent | The Guardian Nigeria News

[FILES] Health workers prepare a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign against the Covid-19, in Dar es Salaam, on July 28, 2021.

The Africa Center for Disease Control (AfricaCDC) has explained that the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine was chosen for the continent because ‘it is a single shot vaccine, with a long shelf-life and partly manufactured on the African continent’.

“First of all, as a single-shot vaccine, it is easier and cheaper to administer; second, the vaccine has a long shelf-life and favourable storage conditions.

Last, but not least, the vaccine is partly manufactured on the African continent, with fill-finish activities taking place in South Africa”, according to Africa CDC Representative, Dr Amadou Cheick Tidiane CISSÉ.

