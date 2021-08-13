Algeria combats wildfires, observes day of mourning — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Burned houses stand amidst charred trees, following a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the Algerian capital Algiers, on August 11, 2021. – The death toll climbed to at least 69 as firefighters, soldiers and civilian volunteers battled blazes in forests across northern Algeria today, in the latest wildfires to sweep the Mediterranean. (Photo by Ryad KRAMDI / AFP)

Blazes raged across northern Algeria on Thursday as the country observed a national day of mourning for dozens of people killed in the latest wildfires to sweep the Mediterranean.

The North African country has been in the grip of devastating fires since Monday that have claimed at least 69 lives — 41 civilians and 28 soldiers.

Soldiers and civilian volunteers have joined firefighters on multiple fronts in the effort to extinguish the blazes that have been fanned by windy and tinder-dry conditions.

In Tizi Ouzou district, the area with the highest casualty toll, an AFP journalist reported



