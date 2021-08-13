FRSC not a revenue generating agency – Spokesman — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said the agency remained a safety corps and not a revenue-generating agency.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Kazeem said it was necessary for the corps to serve this warning to those circulating fake news on the prices of number plates and driver’s licence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been reports on the alleged increase in the price of number plates and driver’s licence by the FRSC.

Kazeem said the mandate of FRSC was to make the nation’s highway safe for motorists and other road users across the country.

According to him, the corps was not set up as a revenue-generating agency but to ensure the protection of lives and property on the road.

He said the news circulating that the FRSC had increased the prices of number…