Lewandowski levels as Bayern draw Bundesliga season opener at Gladbach | The Guardian Nigeria News

Robert Lewandowski equalised as defending champions Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach in a hard-fought opening game of the new Bundesliga season on Friday.

Gladbach deservedly took the lead when French striker Alassane Plea fired past Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with just ten minutes gone.

Lewandowski levelled just before the break from a corner, but both sides wasted clear chances to grab the winner.

Only superb saves from home goalkeeper Yann Sommer repeatedly denied Lewandowski and the Bayern attack.

At the other end, Gladbach substitute forward Marcus Thuram failed to connect with the goal at his mercy, then saw his appeals for a penalty waved away by the referee.

Bayern’s new head…