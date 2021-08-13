Stream: Justin Bieber Joins Wizkid And Tems On "Essence" Remix





Wizkid on Friday released a remix of his hit song with Tems “Essence,” featuring Canadian superstar Justin Bieber, who personally stamped the song as “song of the summer”. Prior to the release of the “Essence” remix, Wizkid on August 12, 2021, told fans to expect tweet “something special”. “Got something special for you guys tomorrow…,” […]

