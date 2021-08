Rescuers were battling against time on Saturday to find survivors of flash floods in northern Turkey as the death toll rose to 44, according to a provisional tally. The government’s disaster agency AFAD said specialised teams were combing through the rubble of dozens of homes that collapsed due to the floods that hit Black Sea […]

