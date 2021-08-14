Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man Utd thrash Leeds | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Manchester United’s English striker Jadon Sancho (R) comes onto the field during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on August 14, 2021. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick and Paul Pogba provided four assists as Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1 at a packed Old Trafford on Saturday to get their Premier League season off to a flying start.

In front of 73,000, the biggest football crowd in the United Kingdom since March 2020, United ran riot with their two midfield maestros sparking hope of a challenge for a first league title since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.

Fernandes gave the home side a deserved half-time lead, but Leeds levelled early in the second-half through Luke Ayling’s stunning strike.

However, with Pogba in scintillating form, United were not to be denied as the Frenchman teed up Mason Greenwood, Fernandes and Fred, while…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR