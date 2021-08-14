Fintech firm Rocket to launch ecosystem of value adding products for Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rocket, a leading fintech Company with operations across various market segments has announced the new phase of their company via a Video Announcement by the CEO of the Group, Mr. Chijioke John Odum.

According to the announcement, Rocket will be unveiling a series of products and platforms over the next 6 Months including Rocket Global – a Spot, Futures and NFT Marketplace for ta global audience, Rocket Pay – a crypto Merchant Payment Gateway and the ecosystem Native Token, Rocket Global Coin (RCKC).

The exchange is set to be one of the most secured and liquidity sufficient CEFI Exchanges in the world with an aim to continually offer value to the end consumer via global best practices.

Rocket Global Coin (RCKC) is the native Token of the entire Rocket Ecosystem which consists of Rocket by Chiji14xchange ( Instant Swap & P2P Exchange in Nigeria), Rocket Global (Futures & Spot Exchange( Rocket Pay (Crypto Payment Gateway), and Rocket NFT…