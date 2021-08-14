Follow-spot-light is on stars of the RomCom Crazzy Grannies





The follow-spot-light is on the stars of the entertaining comedy drama ‘Crazzy Grannies’—Shaffy Bello, Princess Damilola, Ngozi Nwosu, Bolanle Ninolowo, Mercy Aigbe, Debo Oladimeji and Bhairay Mcnwizu. These notable screen celebrities gave a commendable portrayal of the respective roles they played in the movie that explores the adventures of three grannies who are childhood friends […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper