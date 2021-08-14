



Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has condemned the recurring killings of innocent citizens through reckless driving by operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in the state. In a statement by Malam Abdu Labaran, Director General (DG), Media and Publicity to Masari and made available the News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) in Katsina on […]

The post Gov. Masari condemns recurring killings by customs’ operatives in Katsina appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper