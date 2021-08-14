Nicki Minaj And Husband Sued By His Rape Victims Over Bribes





Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are facing a new lawsuit by Petty’s victim, Jennifer Hough, over alleged recent harassment and intimidation. In a complaint filed in New York on August 13, Hough cites Minaj’s often repeated claim that Petty was “wrongly accused” in the 1994 incident, along with Minaj’s false assertion that Hough […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper