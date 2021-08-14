Police release YouTuber detained for criticising Apostle Suleman





The Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has released YouTuber, Israel Balogun, who was detained for criticising the Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry (OFM), Johnson Suleman. Israel was arrested on Wednesday by the police in Abuja after he posted a video clip of the clergyman on YouTube, praying for […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper