Reintegration of repentant terrorists stirs fresh concerns | The Guardian Nigeria News



Residents of Borno State have expressed fears over the surrender of over 1,000 Boko Haram terrorists to Nigerian troops and the kid-glove treatments they were receiving from government.

Many, including traditional rulers and religious leaders, who spoke to The Guardian, stated that their fears were based on the earlier de-radicalisation of 603 repentant terrorists by the Nigerian Army under its Safe Corridor programme in Gombe State, adding that it would be difficult for them to reintegrate the repentant terrorists into their communities.

As at August 12, 2021, about 1,000 Boko Haram terrorists had surrendered to the Nigerian troops at Konduga, Gwoza and Bama in Borno State.

Last Monday, Army spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, had shared photos of the repentant Boko Haram terrorists, saying one Musa Adamu, a chief bomb expert of the insurgents, was one of those who surrendered.

The Army had distributed new clothes, assorted food items and toiletries to the surrendered…