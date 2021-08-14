Strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti





A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting a tsunami alert and damaging buildings in the west of the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation. The epicenter of the quake was about 100 miles (160 kilometers) by road from central Port-au-Prince, the densely populated capital. The long shock was felt in […]

