Tunji Balogun Takes Over Def Jam Records As Chief Executive Officer — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian-born entertainment heavyweight and former Executive Vice President of A&R for RCA Records, an American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America, Tunji Balogun has been announced as Def Jam Records Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, the record label chief will oversee a roster that includes music heavyweights like Jay-Z, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, YG, Big Sean, Logic, and Alessia Cara.

Balogun is also the co-founder of Keep Cool, an RCA imprint, a company he co-founded alongside Courtney Stewart, Jon Tanners, and Jared Sherman in 2018.

He replaces Eminem’s longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, who became chairman and CEO in 2017, but stepped down in February this year, after being strongly criticised for the company’s inability to create a new range of stars after Logic and Justin Beiber.

Rosenberg was also criticised for not taking…