Buhari, delegation to go on isolation after London trip — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his delegation to the United Kingdom are to go on isolation after spending about two weeks in London.

This is coming after Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, the UK High Commissioner who was seen in close contact with the President on his arrival at the Airport in London and other members of the embassy staff, reportedly tested positive to COVID-19.

The entire Nigerian High Commission in Central London is reportedly now in complete lockdown for 10 days in observation of UK COVID-19 regulations.

Recall that President Buhari was accompanied on the trip by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among others.

Responding to The Guardian’s enquiry on the matter, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba…