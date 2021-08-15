Nigerian youngsters should emulate Okwaraji, says Esin — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• He Deserves A Memorial For Selflessness

Former Super Eagles Midfielder, Etim Esin, has said he is saddened that Nigerians have forgotten the sacrifice of late former international, Samuel Okwaraji, in national colours.

August 12 marked the 32nd anniversary of the player’s demise.

The late Okwaraji had slumped and died of congestive heart failure during a World Cup qualifier against Angola at the Mainbowl of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. Nigeria later won the match through a late header by Stephen Keshi.

Speaking to The Guardian yesterday, Esin said he couldn’t comprehend why a yearly memorial could not be organised in remembrance of such a player, who showed passion playing for his country, adding that a yearly candlelight procession to mark the date of his death would have served as a source of encouragement to youngsters in order for them to also emulate his exemplary life playing for the nation.

“Thursday, August 12 marked the date…