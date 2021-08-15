Polio resurfaces in Adamawa, 1 case detected — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Adamawa Government has confirmed the reemergence and detection of Circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 cases in the state.

Prof. Abdullahi Isa, the state commissioner for Health and Human Services, disclosed this during the official flag-off of the first Round Outbreak Response immunisation on Saturday in Yola.

Isa described Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 (VDPV) is a strain of the weakened Poliovirus that was initially included in Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) that has changed over time and behaves more like the wild or naturally occurring virus.

He expressed concern that the current resurfacing of the virus in the state was a great challenge and danger for a possible outbreak of the transmitted virus.

“One case of Circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 has been detected in the state.

“The situation is posing a great danger of poliovirus outbreak in the state.

“The resurface of the Poliovirus type 2 necessitated the immediate flag-off of the first…