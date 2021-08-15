Prof. Soludo, best person to succeed me, says Obiano | The Guardian Nigeria News

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano says that Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is the best person to succeed him as the next governor of the state.

Obiano made the statement at the 2021 New Yam Festival of Isuofia Community in Aguata Local Government Area held at Isuofia Civic Center on Saturday.

Soludo is the governorship standard bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the party ruling Anambra in the past 16 years.

He said that Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, has the intellectual capacity, local and international contacts and other qualities required in a person to serve as governor.

Obiano recalled the ingenuity of Soludo as the then CNB boss to come up with the bank N25 billion consolidation fund policy, adding that the step ended the problem of failed commercial banks in the country.

He said that he was convinced that if elected as the next governor, Soludo would introduce a lot of policies…