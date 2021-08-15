Transparency About Cosmetic Treatment — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nature gives you the face you have at twenty. Life shapes the face you have at thirty. But at fifty, you get the face you deserve- Coco Chanel.

With cosmetic treatments today you can buy the face you desire at 50. We cannot deny that the virtual art of Photoshop, face-tune app, filter et al. has impacted real-life beauty ideals.

In almost every picture you look at today, you will notice the impact of a filter; from skincare brands using filtered pictures of models to promote a blemish-free skin to influencers and ordinary people using filters (aka Instagram face) for their social media posts.

These days, when I want to compare my skin, I remind myself that real skin has pores and texture. The truth is that we live in a society that is heavily influenced by celebrities and beautiful models.

Cosmetic treatment was once considered a luxury for the rich and famous, but nowadays, people from all walks of life can undergo different cosmetic…