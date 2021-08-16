‘After Eriksen, it gave us chills’: Bordeaux’s Kalu collapses in match | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
20


Bordeaux and Marseille’ players call for the medic as Bordeaux’s Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu lays on the ground playersduring the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille and FC Girondins de Bordeaux at The Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on August 15, 2021. Sylvain THOMAS / AFP

Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch in a French Ligue 1 game at Marseille on Sunday where temperatures hit a sweltering 30 degrees.

The 23-year-old Nigerian international fainted and slumped to the Stade Velodrome surface in the early stages of the match.

Worried teammates gathered around the stricken Kalu and frantically waved their hands to the bench to summon medical help.

After a few heart-stopping moments, Kalu managed to stand up but was substituted and replaced by Remi Oudin.

The incident came just two months after Denmark’s Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match.

“Kalu’s incident gave us chills. It’s always a bit…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR