DR Congo accepts US military help against ADF militia | The Guardian Nigeria News

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on Sunday authorised US special forces to help the Congolese army fight the Allied Democratic Forces, an armed group linked to the Islamic State.

The ADF, which the United States has deemed a terrorist group, is considered the deadliest of scores of armed militias that roam the mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Catholic Church in the country says the ADF has killed around 6,000 civilians since 2013, while a respected US-based monitor, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), blames it for more than 1,200 deaths in the Beni area alone since 2017.

“President Felix Tshikedi authorised the deployment of American anti-terrorism experts in the east of the Democratic Republic of…