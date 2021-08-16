Forum tasks FG on infrastructure | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ndigbo United Forum (NUF) has raised the alarm over the state of federal infrastructure in the South East.

In an open letter addressed to the Federal Government through the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, the group said the lopsided distribution of infrastructure is a major factor fanning agitation in the region.

Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Chief Chinedu Mba, who signed the letter, said the infrastructural deficit is mostly pronounced in federal roads.

The letter, dated August 14, reads: “The South East region of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states is one of the six geopolitical zones that make up Nigeria. It is, therefore, an integral and bona fide part of Nigeria, which is ideally on the same pedestal with her five counterparts – South West, South -South, North Central, North West and North East.

“All the entitlements, accrual from the collective national resources/coffers, are supposed to be evenly distributed. Whatever the other five get,…