Governors Forum condemns killings in Jos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the tragic incident that led to the loss of 23 travellers at Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

The forum flayed the attacks in a statement issued by its Head, Media and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja on Sunday.

While describing it as barbaric and senseless, it said that the killing had all the colourations of several others like in which locals in particular parts of Nigeria had become inhospitable and unwelcoming to other Nigerians living in or passing through their domains.

“These dastardly actions of Nigeria’s once peaceful locals which have resulted in unwarranted and needless deaths diminish us all as a people and pulls our country down to the deepest recesses of the absence of civilisation.

“They also cause all kinds of reprisal killings and injurious interactions that does nobody any good.

“The Forum views with extreme…