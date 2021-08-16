INEC suspends voters’ registration in 5 LGs in Plateau — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has suspended the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration exercise in five local governments of Plateau.

A statement by Mrs Caroline Okpe, INEC Administrative Secretary, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), on Monday in Jos said the suspension was due to the curfew imposed by the state government.

“The suspension will affect the registration centres in Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos East, Jos North and Riyom local councils until further notice.

“INEC wishes to assure fresh voters, who had problems with their PVCs, that they would be promptly attended to as soon as the situation improves,’’ Okpe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) there had been security breaches in some parts of Jos Metropolis, leading to the killings of innocent travelers on Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government.

The victims were said to be returning…