Kane absent from Spurs squad for Man City clash | The Guardian Nigeria News

Harry Kane will not feature in Tottenham’s opening Premier League match of the season against Manchester City with his future at the club far from certain.

The England captain is keen to leave his boyhood club with City leading the chase for the Spurs striker.

Kane reported back for pre-season training later than scheduled after his efforts in leading England to the Euro 2020 final.

The 28-year-old trained with his teammates for the first time on Friday and has not been deemed fit enough by new Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo to be involved.

City are hoping to sign Kane as Sergio Aguero’s long-term successor at the Etihad after the Argentine departed for Barcelona at the end of last season.

With Gabriel Jesus also missing for most of pre-season due to his international commitments with Brazil, Pep Guardiola’s men begin their title defence…