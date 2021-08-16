Step up as pillar of strength for Ndigbo, Ohanaeze faction tells Umahi | The Guardian Nigeria News

The factional Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday, urged Chairman of Southeast Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, to step up and become the pillar of strength for Ndigbo, following the absence of an Igbo man at the highest level of government in executive, legislature and judiciary.

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, in a statement in Abakaliki, signed by Secretary-General of the Chidi Ibeh-led faction, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, noted that Umahi’s impressive performance had redefined governance in Ebonyi State, stating that the state now wears a new look and has become centre of foreign business investments.

He maintained that the Igbo need direction and a new political rallying point and pillar in the absence of the legends, the late Dim Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Dr. Alex Ekwueme, adding that the responsibility falls on Umahi that he concedes to the burden of leadership bestowed on him.

The Igbo body described…