Anambra 2021: Our growing popularity in South East will give us victory – APC | The Guardian Nigeria News

All Progressives Congress (APC) says its growing popularity in the South-East geopolitical zone has increased its hope for victory in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this at the party’s national secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buni spoke while inaugurating the party’s National Campaign Committee for Anambra Governorship Election, slated for Nov. 6.

Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, said that the inauguration of the committee underscored the importance which APC attached to the committee and the task before it.

He said that members of the committee were carefully selected based on their individual capacities and the belief that they would collectively deliver the state to the party.

He urged members of the committee to work as a team and carry everyone on along, especially those who were…