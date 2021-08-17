



A case of Ebola virus has been confirmed in Côte d’Ivoire for the first time since 1994, the country’s Ministry of Health has confirmed. The World Health Organization (WHO) is coordinating the delivery of vaccines to the country. NEW YORK, USA, 17 August 2021-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-In a statement released on Saturday, the Côte d’Ivoire […]

The post Côte d’Ivoire confirms first Ebola case in 25 years appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper