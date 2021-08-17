COVID-19 vaccination: NASS begs resident doctors to return to work | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Assembly has appealed to National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to embrace every opportunity presented on the way forward toward addressing their grievances so as to return to the hospitals as quickly as possible.

The lawmakers said on Monday in Abuja that the striking doctors should embrace all overtures toward industrial harmony as the rollout of phase two of coronavirus vaccination programme could not be effectively achieved without them.

Their position was presented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

He spoke at the official flag off of the rollout of vaccines involving the 4,000,080 Moderna vaccines doses donated by the United States of America.

Also rolled out was the 177,600 Johnson and Johnson vaccines doses, a single-shot vaccine under the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT).

“As we speak today, we have some sections of health workers who are not working. For ethical delivery of vaccines, we…