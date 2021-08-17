Emmanuel Dennis – Latest Nigerian to take Premier League by storm in jersey No25





…same shirt number donned by Premier League icons Kanu, Ighalo, Ndidi and Adebayor Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, if his performance for Watford in last weekend’s opener is anything to go by, looks set to be one of the stars of this season’s English Premier League as he became the latest Nigerian player to […]

