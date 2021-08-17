K-Pop Star Kris Wu Arrested On Suspicion Of Rape





Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu have been arrested over allegations of rape, in a scandal that has drawn widespread condemnation on social media. The saga has evoked China’s #MeToo movement, which saw a wave of women come forward in 2018 voicing experiences of sexual harassment — sometimes involving powerful public figures. Last month nineteen-year-old student […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper