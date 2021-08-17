PIB assent: Mixed feelings, fresh challenges trail legislation | The Guardian Nigeria News

• OPEC says it will open door to new investment

• Host communities kick, decry exclusion

• PDP decries Presidential assent despite outcry, seeks urgent amendment

After five decades of operating an obsolete Petroleum Act, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, signed into law, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), not minding the controversial sections and criticisms that trailed the bill.

Working from home in compliance to the five days quarantine as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after his return from London last Friday, the President assented to the Bill, while the ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done tomorrow (Wednesday), after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled.

The Petroleum Industry Act provides legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, development of host communities, and related matters.

The Senate had passed the Bill on July 15, 2021, while the…