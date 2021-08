Comedian Sean Lock, best known for panel shows 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, has died aged 58, his agent has said. A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions said Lock, also known for starring in the sitcom 15 Storeys High, died from cancer. It said: […]







Source: Guardian Newspaper