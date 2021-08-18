Erdogan says Turkey still willing to protect Kabul airport | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Turkey was still prepared to protect Kabul airport following the Taliban takeover, and Ankara was talking with all concerned parties.

“We aimed at ensuring the security of the airport and contributing to the security of this country after the withdrawal of American (troops). We still maintain this intention,” Erdogan said in a televised interview.

Ankara has negotiated with US defence officials since offering to help secure and run Kabul airport, which is key to allowing countries to retain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the US troop withdrawal.

But the swift Taliban takeover has left the Turkish plan in limbo.

“We are now doing our planning according to the new realities that emerged on the ground and holding our negotiations accordingly,” said Erdogan.

Americans officials say they continue to talk to Ankara about security arrangements for the airport and have…