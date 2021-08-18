Foundation laments Nigeria's slow justice system, fetes over 1000 inmates





Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation has lamented the flaws in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, saying proceedings often going on for years without conclusion was responsible for prison congestion. Founder and executive director of the foundation, Mrs. Sara Abdul, stated this during a visit to the Kuje correctional centre, Abuja where the foundation fed and donated items, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper