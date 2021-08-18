Johnnie Walker Brings Back JJW With BBN Retro Edition — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

JJW is finally back! Following a year-long hiatus, Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky, the nation’s premier platform for truly sensational music experience is back as Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky with a BBN Edition!

Johnnie Walker, the world’s most desired Scotch whisky, will ring the comeback simultaneously in three locations. The triple-laden experience will present as JJW BBN Retro Party, virtual watch party and JJW Lagos Turn Up on August 28th.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CShkFQFHdGp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=invalid&ig_rid=b7c6f33e-3047-4708-8a66-2bbf7f5ce0d8

Whisky lovers will get to party along with the Big Brother Naija Housemates from 5 pm. Get ready for an exciting assortment of the finest cocktail serves, unforgettable performances, retro fashion, arcade games and much more.

To get the full experience at the Johnnie Jamz & Whisky Lagos Turn Up, click here to register for your invites!

To all music enthusiasts and whisky, stay connected to @johnniewalkerng on Instagram to get…