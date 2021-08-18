Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 69, 000, records 9 deaths | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the state recorded 393 new COVID-19 infections out of the 2,720 tests conducted on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total infections to 69,145.

Abayomi said this through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi on Wednesday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Tuesday.

He said nine persons died from COVID-19 related complications in the state on Aug. 17, increasing the state’s fatality figure from the virus to 481.

The commissioner also said 4,286 persons with active COVID-19 cases were receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

He added that 222 COVID-19 infected patients were being managed at the state’s isolation centres.

According to him, 59,382 of the infected persons had so far recovered in communities, while 4,653 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added that…