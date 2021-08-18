Makinde promises to upgrade Ibadan airport to international standard — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Governor sends N50 billion supplementary budget to Assembly

• House approves N6 billion loan request to bridge the infrastructure deficit

• Moves motion to curb rising cases of violence against women

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, reiterated his determination to upgrade dilapidated facilities at the Ibadan Airport to assume international standards.

Makinde stated this during the inaugural flight of Air Peace Airline at the Alakia Ibadan Airport, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The governor also commissioned the Airport Protocol Lounge to be rehabilitated by the state government.

Makinde said the facility would enable airline operators to use Ibadan as their operational…