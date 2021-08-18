



Nigerian fintech firms Risevest, Bamboo, Chaka, and Trove have assured users of the safety of their funds amid the Central Bank of Nigeria freezing their accounts on Tuesday. CBN secured an injunction at Federal High Court in Abuja to freeze the bank accounts of four financial technology firms for operating as asset management companies without […]

The post Nigerian fintech Risevest, Bamboo, others ease fears amid CBN freezing accounts appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper